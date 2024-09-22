Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NUE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Nucor Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NUE opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.02. Nucor has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 129.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

