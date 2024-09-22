Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XMTR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Xometry has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $38.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $78,018 over the last three months. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xometry by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Xometry by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,652,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.