WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$254.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$254.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Price Performance

TSE:WSP opened at C$234.71 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$235.89. The firm has a market cap of C$29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$217.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.4701583 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.