Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.48.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $248.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.12. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,402 shares of company stock valued at $109,864,184 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Workday by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

