Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

