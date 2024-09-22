William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

WSC opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

