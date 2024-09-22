Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:EHI opened at $7.05 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
