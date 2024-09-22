Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WDI)

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Featured Stories

