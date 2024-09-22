Wells Fargo & Company Increases KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $14.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KREF. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $874.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 392.62, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 104,360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 178,603 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.