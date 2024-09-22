Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $695.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of -1.13. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 62.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 908,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 348,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,664,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

