Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $142,840,720.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,804,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $142,840,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 605,979,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,981,442,399.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, September 19th, S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $28,139,952.00.

On Monday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80.

Shares of WMT opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.02.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

