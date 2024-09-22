Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vertex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $750.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

