Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $123.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $169.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.13. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 508.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Valero Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,062,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $20,826,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.