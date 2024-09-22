Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

NYSE UNP opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.07. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,511,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

