UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UMH

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in UMH Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.60, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.33%.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.