UBS Group Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $59.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $70.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,433,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 503,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.