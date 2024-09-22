Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $138,518.38 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $138,518.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,729 shares in the company, valued at $36,385,481.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $4,232,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

View Our Latest Report on Tyra Biosciences

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.