Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Lowered to $35.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.72 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Trustmark by 101.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $12,572,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

