Traders Purchase Large Volume of Smartsheet Put Options (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,384 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,709 put options.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $51.44 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

View Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,429 shares of company stock worth $1,952,525. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.