Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Insider Sells $107,266.40 in Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 28,228 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $107,266.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,948,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,404,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elizabeth Munoz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Elizabeth Munoz sold 188,189 shares of Torrid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $715,118.20.

Torrid Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $3.99 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $416.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

