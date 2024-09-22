Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Acquires $22,152.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,152.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $655.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.78 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thryv by 2.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Thryv by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

