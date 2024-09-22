Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Caroline Rogge Sells 339 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Caroline Rogge sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.35, for a total value of C$79,782.97.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.4 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$230.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$225.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$223.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$163.01 and a one year high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.753 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$190.14.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

