The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$87.55 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.67 and a one year high of C$87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2283835 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.