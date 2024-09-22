The Hain Celestial Group’s (HAIN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $695.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,542 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $11,294,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,199,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 595,649 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $3,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

