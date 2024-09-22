The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $16.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.64. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 309,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 173,054 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,975 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

