The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $14.60

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $22,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,938,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Macerich by 1,845.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 1,108,770 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,625,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 153.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 478,930 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

