The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $103.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
