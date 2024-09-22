The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $103.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.