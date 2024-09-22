The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) CEO Sells $12,710,065.76 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $110.49 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 43.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.