Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $207.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE:RL opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 708.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11,052.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 177,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,325,000 after buying an additional 175,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 124.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

