Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.10 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.70. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 28.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TEO stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $967.38 million during the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,454,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

