TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.56, a PEG ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $41.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.