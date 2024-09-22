T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $230.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.92.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $199.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $206.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,875 shares of company stock worth $130,909,198. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

