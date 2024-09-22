Supreme’s (SUP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Supreme Price Performance

Shares of SUP opened at GBX 166 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.54 million, a PE ratio of 922.22 and a beta of 1.14. Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.70 ($2.77).

Get Supreme alerts:

Supreme Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,777.78%.

About Supreme

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.