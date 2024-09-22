Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.