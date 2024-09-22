Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LRN. Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.83.

NYSE LRN opened at $85.03 on Friday. Stride has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 20.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,614 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stride by 641.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after acquiring an additional 439,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

