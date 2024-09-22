Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,711.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $1,129,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

