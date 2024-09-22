StockNews.com Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $42.72.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $70,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,675.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,099 shares of company stock worth $865,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 325,549 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

