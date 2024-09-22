StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

