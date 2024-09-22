StockNews.com Downgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MOH opened at $351.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.15. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

