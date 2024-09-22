StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCP opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 21,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $707,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,466.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 21,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $707,666.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,874.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,794 shares of company stock worth $9,650,892. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.