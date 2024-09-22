StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
