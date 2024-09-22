Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $223.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $259.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.00.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:MTN opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $250.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vail Resorts by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,481,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,704,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,466,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,684,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.