Stifel Nicolaus Raises ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $59.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONON. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.89.

NYSE ONON opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. ON has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter worth about $1,108,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 154,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,467 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

