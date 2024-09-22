Steven L. Berman Sells 16,071 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,873,075.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 888,656 shares in the company, valued at $103,572,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DORM opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DORM. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

