Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $460.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $359.14.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $365.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $145.76 and a 12-month high of $368.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.49 and its 200-day moving average is $307.39.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

