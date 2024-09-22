Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

