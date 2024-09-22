SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Get SJW Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SJW

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $58.38 on Friday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,877,000 after purchasing an additional 233,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,659,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 2,491.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,136,000 after purchasing an additional 78,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.