Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Silvaco Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth $640,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

