Sawai Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, September 30th (OTCMKTS:SWGHF)

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.
Sawai Group Stock Performance
Shares of Sawai Group stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. Sawai Group has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.
Sawai Group Company Profile
