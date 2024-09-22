Saurabh Saha Sells 55,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $909,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,933,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00.
  • On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $6,188.38.
  • On Tuesday, August 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $99,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CNTA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

